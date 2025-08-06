CHAN 2024: Senegal Coach Diallo Reveals Key To Victory Over Home Eagles

Senegal head coach Souleymane Diallo has hailed his team’s solidarity in the victory over the home-based Super Eagles, reports Completeports.com.

Diallo’s side started the defence of their title at the 2024 African Nations Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Nigeria at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar on Tuesday night.

Christian Gomis scored the decisive goal 15 minutes from time.

Team Effort And Intelligence

Diallo credited his players for putting up a good fight in the keenly contested encounter.

“It was team solidarity,” Diallo told CAF’s official website.

“We played like a team—high press, counter-press, compact blocks. The players showed character and intelligence.”

Tactical Mastery And Making Right Calls

Diallo explained that they had rehearsed various tactical variants in the build-up to the tournament, allowing them flexibility against different opponents.

His midfield dictated tempo, wingers stretched Nigeria’s defence, and the forwards linked play effectively.

“We’ve worked on our shape for two months. Our midfielders controlled the pace and our wingers exploited the flanks. It paid off today,” Diallo added.

By Adeboye Amosu



