    Nigeria National Teams

    Playing At 2025 AFCON Is Non-Negotiable –Iwobi Tells Fulham

    Austin Akhilomen
    Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has reiterated his commitment to playing for the senior national team at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in December rather than playing in the Premier League for Fulham.

    Morocco To Host AFCON 2025

    Recall that the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), organized in Morocco, will take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

    Until now, the competition was played in February, but it was shifted to December due to this busy schedule this year.

    Club Vs Country Row

    With the club vs. country row set to take center stage again, the Nigerian international, in a chat with The Guardian, stated that he will choose playing for the Super Eagles in December over Fulham.

    “It’s not nice for us [to have to choose between the AFCON and our clubs], but with all due respect to Fulham I would like to go to the AFCON,” Iwobi told The Guardian.

    Wright Is Iwobi’s Role Model

    The former Arsenal star also disclosed that Gunners legend, Ian Wright remains one of his role model

    “Looking at them, especially Ian Wright, he literally did whatever he wanted,” Iwobi says. “He expressed himself, gave 100% in football, but also enjoyed his life.

    “So I would also use him as a role model that I still give 100% in my football. But I like to have fun on the pitch as well as off the pitch, so that’s my way with music, with fashion, with charity stuff.

    “There’s a lot of things I do just to … I wouldn’t say get distracted, but just, like, have a moment or just to breathe.”


    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

