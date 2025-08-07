Nnadozie, Madugu Nominated For 2025 Ballon d’Or

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is in the running for the 2025 Women’s Yachine Trophy, reports Completesports.com.

The 24-year-old will battle four other goalkeepers for the prestigious award.

The Other nominees for the Yachine Trophy include Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC), Cata Coll (Barcelona Femeni), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea Women), and Daphne van Domselaar (Arsenal Women).

Nnadozie made the headlines after helping her former club Paris FC beat Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Coupe de France Feminine in May.

Paris FC won the encounter 5-4 on penalities, to win their first major trophy in nearly two decades.

The shot stopper also played a crucial role in Nigeria’s success at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations where the Super Falcons won a record-extending 10th title.

Nnadozie kept four clean sheets in six appearances at the competition hosted by Morocco.

She was named best goalkeeper at the tournament.

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has also been nominated for the Women’s Team Coach of the Year.

Madugu was recognised for guiding the Super Falcons to the title at the WAFCON 2024 finals.

By Adeboye Amosu




