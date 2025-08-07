Super Falcons Maintain 36th Position In Latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Falcons maintained 36th position in the latest FIFA women’s world ranking.

The latest ranking was released on FIFA’s official website today (Thursday).

While the Super Falcons remain the number one team in Africa, WAFCON 2024 runners-up Morocco are third on the continent and dropped to 64th spot in the world.

Former WAFCON champions Banyana Banyana of South Africa maintained 54th place in the world and second in Africa.

Ghana’s Black Queens who claimed third place at the WAFCON dropped to 67th position in the global ranking.

The Super Falcons recently won their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after coming from 2-0 down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final.

Second half goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi and substitute Jennifer Echegini completed the turnaround.

Okoronkwo, scored a goal and provided two assists against the Moroccans was Named Player of the Match.

Chiamaka Nnadozie was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament while captain Rasheedat Ajibade won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Meanwhile, World champions Spain (1st, up 1) had an impressive run to the final of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 with five back-to-back wins, which was enough to see them reclaim top spot in the ranking, a position they previously held from December 2023 to June 2024.

The USA (2nd, down 1) have therefore been knocked off their perch, which they had occupied since August 2024.

However, three convincing home wins in friendlies during this period have kept the USA in contention, and they are now sitting less than two points behind Spain.

The top 10 has been shaken up completely since the June edition of the ranking, with France (6th, up 4) performing best among them.

France completed a flawless group stage at the European Championship before falling to Germany in the quarter-finals.

The next edition of the Women’s World Ranking will be published on 11 December 2025.

By James Agberebi



