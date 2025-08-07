Super Falcons Defender Honoured With Chieftaincy Title

Super Falcons defender Oluwatosin Demehin has been honoured with a chieftaincy title in Ondo State, reports Completesports.com.

The title, Yeye Akeweje Ilaje was bestowed on the Galatasaray player by his Royal Majesty, Kayode Aiyetiwa, Oba of Bariga.

Demehin was recognised for her Immense contributions to the growth of the community, and youth development.

The 23-year-old’s impressive performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco was also celebrated by the community.

The centre-back took to the social media to thank the royal father, and also pledged his resolve to keep supporting the Ilaje community.

“With deep gratitude and a heart full of pride, I’m deeply honored to share that I have been officially conferred with the prestigious title of YEYE AKEWEJE ILAJE by His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Bariga Hight Chief “ KAYODE AIYETIWA,” she wrote on X

“This is more than a title — it’s a call to inspire, lead and uplift the youth of our beloved Ilaje community. I’m humbled and grateful for this recognition and the opportunity to serve in this new capacity.”

Demehin made six appearances for the Super Falcons at the WAFCON 2024 finals with one goal to her name.

By Adeboye Amosu



