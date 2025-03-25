Akwa Ibom Governor Purchases 30,000 Match Tickets For Fans To Watch Super Eagles Vs Zimbabwe

The Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has purchased 30,000 tickets for football fans and supporters ahead of Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The move is to mobilise support for the Super Eagles in the crucial Group C encounter.





The three-time African champions will host the Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday (today).

The Super Eagles have played all their previous home games in the qualifiers on the ground.

Eric Chelle’s side will be looking to record their second win in the qualifiers following last Friday’s 2-0 victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda in Kigali.

The clash with the Warriors Zimbabwe will kick-off at 5pm.



