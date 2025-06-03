All 20 Super Eagles Players In Camp For Russia Friendly Match

All the 20 Super Eagles players invited for Friday’s international friendly match with Russia are now in camp.

This was disclosed by media officer of the Super Eagles Promise Efoghe.

According to Efoghe Bruno Onyemaechi was the last player to arrive after missing Tuesday’s training due to delay in visa.

The likes of William Troost-Ekong, Victor Boniface, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Amas Obasogie, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Raphael Onyedika are in camp for the friendly game.

The six players were not part of the squad that featured at the Unity Cup four-nation tournament in London, which the Super Eagles won.

This would be the first time the Super Eagles and Russia would clash at senior men’s level.

Past encounters between the two teams had been at the U-20 and U-17 FIFA World Cups.

20 Super Eagles players for Russia friendly match:

Maduka Okoye

Amas Obasogie

William Troost-Ekong

Semi Ajayi

Igho Ogbu

Benjamin Fedrick

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Moses Simon

Frank Onyeka

Chrisantus Uche

Isaac Saviour

Raphael Onyedika

Papa Mustapha DANIELS

Sikiru Alimi

Ismaila Sadiq

Tolu Arokodare

Victor Boniface

Olusegun Olakunle

Bruno Onyemaechi



