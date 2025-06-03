Close Menu
    All 20 Super Eagles Players In Camp For Russia Friendly Match

    James AgberebiBy Updated:2 Comments1 Min Read

    All the 20 Super Eagles players invited for Friday’s international friendly match with Russia are now in camp.

    This was disclosed by media officer of the Super Eagles Promise Efoghe.

    According to Efoghe Bruno Onyemaechi was the last player to arrive after missing Tuesday’s training due to delay in visa.

    The likes of William Troost-Ekong, Victor Boniface, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Amas Obasogie, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Raphael Onyedika are in camp for the friendly game.

    The six players were not part of the squad that featured at the Unity Cup four-nation tournament in London, which the Super Eagles won.

    This would be the first time the Super Eagles and Russia would clash at senior men’s level.

    Past encounters between the two teams had been at the U-20 and U-17 FIFA World Cups.

    20 Super Eagles players for Russia friendly match:

    Maduka Okoye
    Amas Obasogie
    William Troost-Ekong
    Semi Ajayi
    Igho Ogbu
    Benjamin Fedrick
    Bright Osayi-Samuel
    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
    Moses Simon
    Frank Onyeka
    Chrisantus Uche
    Isaac Saviour
    Raphael Onyedika
    Papa Mustapha DANIELS
    Sikiru Alimi
    Ismaila Sadiq
    Tolu Arokodare
    Victor Boniface
    Olusegun Olakunle
    Bruno Onyemaechi


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

