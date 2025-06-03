All 20 Super Eagles Players In Camp For Russia Friendly Match

All the 20 Super Eagles players invited for Friday’s international friendly match with Russia are now in camp.
This was disclosed by media officer of the Super Eagles Promise Efoghe.
According to Efoghe Bruno Onyemaechi was the last player to arrive after missing Tuesday’s training due to delay in visa.
The likes of William Troost-Ekong, Victor Boniface, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Amas Obasogie, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Raphael Onyedika are in camp for the friendly game.
The six players were not part of the squad that featured at the Unity Cup four-nation tournament in London, which the Super Eagles won.
This would be the first time the Super Eagles and Russia would clash at senior men’s level.
Past encounters between the two teams had been at the U-20 and U-17 FIFA World Cups.
20 Super Eagles players for Russia friendly match:
Maduka Okoye
Amas Obasogie
William Troost-Ekong
Semi Ajayi
Igho Ogbu
Benjamin Fedrick
Bright Osayi-Samuel
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
Moses Simon
Frank Onyeka
Chrisantus Uche
Isaac Saviour
Raphael Onyedika
Papa Mustapha DANIELS
Sikiru Alimi
Ismaila Sadiq
Tolu Arokodare
Victor Boniface
Olusegun Olakunle
Bruno Onyemaechi
In this friendly game against Rusia.. my eyes are firmly on Boniface. If he fails to prove himslef again then i stsrt a movement operation drop bonice #. I ve seen what Dessers is capable of . In my opinion SE handlers need to apologize for not playing Dessers in competitive games. I blieve strongly he will hv made a difference for us wen Oshimen was absence..He is that good.
