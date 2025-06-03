AC Milan Want Onyedika To Replace Manchester City Target Reijnders

AC Milan are preparing a move for Club Brugge defensive midfielder Raphael Onyedika as replacement for Tijjani Reijnders

Reijnders is nearing a move to Premier League giants Manchester City.

Manchester City want to sign the Netherlands international before the start of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Read Also:All 20 Super Eagles Players In Camp For Russia Friendly Match

The competition will kick-off later this month.

According to Italian news outlet, Gazetta dello Sport, Onyedika is a possible option to replace Reijnders.

Onyedika enjoyed a fine season with Belgian Pro League outfit Club Brugge particularly in the UEFA Champions League where they reached the quarter-final.

The 24-year-old also has plenty of admirers in the Premier League.



