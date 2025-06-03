Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    AC Milan Want Onyedika To Replace Manchester City Target Reijnders

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    raphael-onyedika-club-brugge-belgian-jupiler-pro-league-super-eagles-summer-transfer

    AC Milan are preparing a move for Club Brugge defensive midfielder Raphael Onyedika as replacement for Tijjani Reijnders

    Reijnders is nearing a move to Premier League giants Manchester City.

    Manchester City want to sign the Netherlands international before the start of the FIFA Club World Cup.

    Read Also:All 20 Super Eagles Players In Camp For Russia Friendly Match

    The competition will kick-off later this month.

    According to Italian news outlet, Gazetta dello Sport, Onyedika is a possible option to replace Reijnders.

    Onyedika enjoyed a fine season with Belgian Pro League outfit Club Brugge particularly in the UEFA Champions League where they reached the quarter-final.

    The 24-year-old also has plenty of admirers in the Premier League.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad