Babajide Celebrates First Start For Super Falcons

Rinsola Babajide has expressed her delight after making the Super Falcons starting line-up for the first time in Tuesday’s friendly game with Cameroon.

After making substitute appearances in previous fixtures, Babajide was named in the first 11 in the tie which was played in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The 26-year-old marked her first start by providing the assist for the second goal as the Super Falcons won 2-0.

Reflecting on the win, Babajide praised her teammates for their impressive performance.

“What an overwhelming feeling making my first start in front of my dad ❤️ priceless moments like this last a lifetime Grateful to God! Enjoyed playing out there with the team tonight!

“What a win and great performance from everyone today! Thank you Abeokuta for all the love .”



