All Super Falcons Bonuses Have Been Settled --Olopade

Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade has dismissed comments made by Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, ​that all their outstanding payments have not been redeemed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).



In an interview with Arise TV, Olopade stated that the players’ bonuses were paid before the team’s final game against Morocco in the just concluded 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



However, it appears there might be some discrepancy, as Olopade mentioned that maybe one or two players might not have collected their bonuses due to bank issues with the Central Bank of Nigeria.



“I know authoritatively that all their bonuses, without going to the figures, have been paid. I’ve confirmed from NFF and I’ve confirmed from Ajibade that, but for maybe one or two whose accounts are with the CBN, all of their monies have been paid. To now say that Ajibade said they’ve not been paid, I don’t think it’s true.

“We should not put the young woman in a predicament of denying or saying she said something that she didn’t say when, in the real sense, the money is in their accounts and is with them.



He also assured that the promise made by the President would be fulfilled.



“It will be paid. As of a few days ago, Madam Chairwoman was still talking to the Minister for Housing. Work has already started on how they will get their apartments in record time. We are in a government that fulfils promises.



“We deserve an apology for that. Because it is wrong, it is a lie. Those bonuses were paid even before the final matches — to the tune of almost 30,000 each. Each player has been paid their bonuses before the final matches. And now it is out there that we’ve not paid those bonuses, which is a lie.”



