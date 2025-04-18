Alonso Confirms Tella Fit To Face St. Pauli

Bayer Leverkusen has declared that Nathan Tella is available for Sunday’s Bundesliga clash with St. Pauli.

Tella was substituted at half time during Leverkusen’s scoreless draw with Union Berlin last weekend after reportedly feeling dizzy.





The Nigeria international was later taken to the hospital for evaluation and retuned to training during the week.

Alonso stated that the winger has been cleared for the game.

“Yes. There’s no problem [with Nathan Tella],” the Spaniard told a press conference on Friday.

The 25-year-old has scored twice in 22 league appearances for Die Werkself this season.



