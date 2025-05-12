Amorim Hints At Man United Departure Over Poor Form

Ruben Amorim admits he could leave as Manchester United manager with the Red Devils emulating form from when they were last relegated.

They may have booked their place in the Europa League final but Man United’s domestic misery continued with a 2-0 defeat to West Ham at Old Trafford.

The result sees Amorim’s men slip to a lowly 16th in the Premier League table with Man United losing 17 of their 36 league outings this term.

While relegation isn’t a danger this season, their form replicates that of the 1973/74 season – when Man United were last relegated from the top flight – with their 17th defeat the most league defeats they’ve suffered in a single campaign since they last went down.

Amorim succeeded Erik ten Hag as Red Devils boss in November, signing a two-and-a-half year deal, but admits his days at Old Trafford could be numbered sooner rather than later.

The Portuguese also suggested that their Europa League final date with Tottenham merely papers over the cracks on the bigger problems at the club.

“Everybody here has to think seriously about a lot of things,” Amorim told the BBC.

“Everybody is thinking about the [Europa League] final. The final is not the issue. We have bigger things to think about.

“I’m talking about myself and the culture in the club and the culture in the team. We need to change that.

“It’s a decisive moment in the history of the club.

“We need to be really strong in the summer and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this.

“If we start like this, if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different people.”

So poor have United been that Amorim even suggested that Champions League qualification may be an issue.

“To be honest with you, I’m not concerned about the final,” he said. “It’s by far the smallest problem in our club. We need to change something that is deeper than this.

“We are showing that in the end of this season that playing Premier League and Champions League for us is the moon, so we need to know that.

“I’m not concerned about the final. They (the players) will be focused and I don’t know what is best, if it’s playing Champions League or not. So, let’s think about Chelsea to improve a lot of things.”

talkSPORT



