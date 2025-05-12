NPFL: Salisu Celebrates As Nasarawa United Maintain Top-Flight Status

Nasarawa United technical adviser Salisu Yusuf has celebrated his team’s “great result” against Enyimba.

The Solid Miners recorded a hard-earned 3-2 victory over the nine-time Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe on Sunday.

The win cemented Nasarawa United’s top-flight status for another season.

The hosts led 2-0 through goals from Shina Kumater, Anas Yusuf.

Enyimba fought back courtesy of Ekene Awazie’s superb strike and Utake Emmanuel’s own goal.

Idris Ajiya however netted the winner for Nasarawa United.

“Wow, this is a great result for us, especially when you play against a big team like Enyimba who were eyeing a continental ticket off us here, even though we were more than desirous to cement our status in the Premier League next season,” Yusuf told the club’s official media.

“Today’s game was what would determine our stay in the league because our last game of the season will be against another strong opposition away from home.

“We played very well in the first half and scored two goals, even though Enyimba both defended and threatened very well, and later reduced the deficit after we scored ourselves.

“However, we fought back and scored again, and we won 3-2.”

By Adeboye Amosu



