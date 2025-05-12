Osimhen’s Golden Eaglets World Cup Winning Teammate Linked To Kaizer Chiefs

Former Golden Eaglets midfielder Kingsley Michael has been linked with a move to South Africa Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Michael, who plays for Tunisian side US Monastir, was a teammate of Victor Osimhen in the Golden Eaglets that won the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.

This season the 25-year-old has only featured in six games in the Tunisian topflight.

Monastir, who currently occupy second spot on 61 points in the league table, are four points behind leaders Esperance.

Now according to Soccer Laduma (via The South African) Michael could make a move to the PSL to join the Soweto club.

“He is currently playing in Tunisia and there are scouts who have been monitoring him there and he has been doing very well,” a source told Soccer Laduma.

“That’s why he is back on Chiefs’ radar. They haven’t finalised the shopping list for next season as they are still looking at the players which they can afford and get. Kingsley Michael is one of those they are considering.”

Meanwhile, the same publication has claimed that Kaizer Chiefs have increased the club’s spending budget this coming winter.

“You know the budget went up? Yes, it’s because they want to get almost all their targets this season and to do that they are willing to pay this time around.

“So you know Kingsley is playing in Tunisia and they will need good money to bring him to Naturena, and they are believed to be working on doing just that,” an additional insider said.

He joined Italian club Bologna on 29 August 2017[3] and was assigned to their Under-19 team. At the end of the 2017–18 Serie A season he made some bench appearances for Bologna’s senior squad, but did not see any time on the field.

On 15 August 2018, Michael joined Serie B club Perugia on a season-long loan and made his Serie B debut for the club on 24 August 2018 in a game against Brescia as a 79th-minute substitute for Raffaele Bianco.

He made his Serie A debut for Bologna on the opening day of the 2019–20 season, he started the game against Verona on 25 August 2019.

Also, he made his debut for the Super Eagles on 7 September 2021 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde which the Nigerian side won 2–1, playing the full 90 minutes.



