Leicester City Can’t Keep Hold Of Ndidi –Hendrie

Former England midfielder Lee Andrew Hendrie has disclosed that it will be difficult for Leicester City to keep hold of Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi this summer.



The Nigerian international, who has been linked with clubs in Europe, has been Leicester City’s top player despite their relegation from the Premier League this season.



Speaking with Football League World, Hendrie stated that Ndidi may not be part of the club next season.



“I was a big fan of him [when he was] playing in the Premier League. I know that he’s had injuries at times. I really do feel that the £9m will be met by someone, and that’s the thing you have to look at.

“Clubs that have been promoted, I’m sure he’ll be on the radar of every one of them because of the position he plays and can play. He can play holding, and he can go and get himself forward,” the 47-year-old said in an interview with Football League World.



“I just feel that Leicester have lost their way [in the] last few seasons, and they haven’t been able to bolster their squad.



“I think the Foxes will be disappointed if they lose him because he’s a strong midfielder that could fit into most top Championship sides and lower-half Premier League sides,” the ex-Sheffield United man concluded.









