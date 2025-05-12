Balogun Delighted With Rangers’ Win Over Aberdeen

Leon Balogun is in buoyant mood following Rangers’ impressive home win against Aberdeen.

The Gers ended a ended a winless run at home with second-half goals from Vaclav Cerny, Cyriel Dessers, Hamza Igamane and Jefte.

“It has been seven games without a win at Ibrox, and it was not something to be proud of, that is why it is good to take that monkey off our back,” he told the club’s official website.

“I think overall it was quite comfortable from start to finish but there was still more in the tank and that is what the gaffer told us at half-time. He wanted us to empty the tank and make sure we gave that 10/15 per cent more going forward.

“We turned up the dial in the second half and you could see what we are capable of. It is a shame that throughout the season we had to address this over and over again but on the positive I think it is a great result today.”

On keeping a clean sheet, Balogun continued: “It is always great, that also has been quite a while so I will take the positives out of that. We all know about the negative part. We are not blind to it, we are not going to ignore it, but we have to look forward.”

Balogun declared that the squad must now repeat the impressive display in the final two matches of the season.

“Wednesday is the last game at Ibrox of the season, so we have to make sure that this is a nice finish for the supporters who have been amazing all season,” he added.

“It has been tough for them, especially and then we need to go away to Hibs and replicate it too.”

By Adeboye Amosu



