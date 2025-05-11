Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Rivers United, Abia Warriors Secure Continental Tickets; Sunshine Stars Relegated

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Rivers United and Abia Warriors confirmed their place on the continent on Sunday with a game to spare, reports Completesports.com.

    Both teams will however wait until the final day of the season to determine their position on the log.

    Rivers United sit in second position on the log with 61 points, while Abia Warriors occupy third spot with 60 points.

    Rivers United confirmed their place in the top three despite going down to a 3-1 loss to Kwara United in Ilorin.

    Adeshina Gata gave Kwara United the lead six minutes before the break.

    Wasiu Alalade scored twice after the break to hand the hosts a 3-0 lead.

    The visitors reduced the deficit from the spot through Ubong Friday on the dot of 90 minutes.

    Read Also:Arsenal Extend Unbeaten League Run Against Liverpool After 2-2 Draw At Anfield

    In Umuahia, Abia Warriors recorded a 2-1 victory over El-Kanemi Warriors.

    Ismail Mukhar put El-kanemi Warriors ahead late in the first half.

    The hosts fought back after the break through goals from Adejoh Ojonugwa and Emmanuel Ogbuagu.

    Sunshine Stars were relegated following a 2-1 home defeat to Niger Tornadoes.

    Ismael Saraki put Tornadoes in front in the 28th minute, while Ahmadu Liman equalised for the hosts four minutes later.

    Daniel Akanbek scored the decisive goal 14 minutes from time.

    Full Results

    Remo Stars 4-1 Ikorodu City
    Bendel Insurance 1-0 Heartland
    Plateau Utd 2-1 Lobi Stars
    Nasarawa Utd 2-1 Enyimba
    Kwara Utd 3-1 Rivers Utd
    Rangers 4-0 Katsina Utd
    Kano Pillars 3-1 3SC
    Abia Warriors 2-1 El-Kanemi
    Akwa Utd 2-0 Bayelsa Utd

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad