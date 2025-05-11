NPFL: Rivers United, Abia Warriors Secure Continental Tickets; Sunshine Stars Relegated

Rivers United and Abia Warriors confirmed their place on the continent on Sunday with a game to spare, reports Completesports.com.

Both teams will however wait until the final day of the season to determine their position on the log.

Rivers United sit in second position on the log with 61 points, while Abia Warriors occupy third spot with 60 points.

Rivers United confirmed their place in the top three despite going down to a 3-1 loss to Kwara United in Ilorin.

Adeshina Gata gave Kwara United the lead six minutes before the break.

Wasiu Alalade scored twice after the break to hand the hosts a 3-0 lead.

The visitors reduced the deficit from the spot through Ubong Friday on the dot of 90 minutes.

Read Also:Arsenal Extend Unbeaten League Run Against Liverpool After 2-2 Draw At Anfield

In Umuahia, Abia Warriors recorded a 2-1 victory over El-Kanemi Warriors.

Ismail Mukhar put El-kanemi Warriors ahead late in the first half.

The hosts fought back after the break through goals from Adejoh Ojonugwa and Emmanuel Ogbuagu.

Sunshine Stars were relegated following a 2-1 home defeat to Niger Tornadoes.

Ismael Saraki put Tornadoes in front in the 28th minute, while Ahmadu Liman equalised for the hosts four minutes later.

Daniel Akanbek scored the decisive goal 14 minutes from time.

Full Results

Remo Stars 4-1 Ikorodu City

Bendel Insurance 1-0 Heartland

Plateau Utd 2-1 Lobi Stars

Nasarawa Utd 2-1 Enyimba

Kwara Utd 3-1 Rivers Utd

Rangers 4-0 Katsina Utd

Kano Pillars 3-1 3SC

Abia Warriors 2-1 El-Kanemi

Akwa Utd 2-0 Bayelsa Utd

By Adeboye Amosu



