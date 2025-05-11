Arsenal Extend Unbeaten League Run Against Liverpool After 2-2 Draw At Anfield

Arsenal fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday despite finishing the game with 10 men.

The draw means Arsenal remain second in the league table on 68 points with two matches left to play in the season.

Liverpool have now failed to beat Arsenal in three straight league seasons, recording four draws and two defeats.

The Reds had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half, with both goals coming in the space of 87 seconds off Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Gabriel Martinelli headed Arsenal back into the game soon after the restart, and Mikel Merino then scored the rebound after Martin Odegaard’s cracking shot had been tipped onto the post.

But Merino was then sent off for a second bookable offence, and Arsenal had to hold on for the final 10 minutes before making it 13 away Premier League games without defeat.

After a fairly even opening 20 minutes Mikel Arteta’s men were rocked by two Liverpool goals in as many minutes. First they switched off defensively at a quick throw in, allowing Gakpo to head in Andy Robertson’s cross at the near post to make it 1-0 on 20 minutes.

On 21 minutes Liverpool doubled their lead as Dominik Szoboszlai got behind the Arsenal defence, slid his shot beyond David Raya to leave Diaz with a tap in on the line.

Raya kept the score at two moments later with a good low save from Curtis Jones’s shot.

Arsenal started the second-half full of positivity and pulled one back on 47 minutes. Merino had already had a shot blocked inside the area from Trossard’s cross after a driving Lewis-Skelly run.

But moments later another Trossard cross was converted. This time the Belgian stood it up for Martinelli, who ghosted between the centre backs to head past Alisson. It was the Brazilian’s sixth career goal against Liverpool, and fourth at Anfield.

Arsenal kept searching for the equaliser, and their persistence paid off with 20 minutes left. Odegaard let fly with a superb effort from 20 yards which Alisson did well to tip onto the post as it was heading for the top corner. Merino was in the right place at the right time to turn home the loose ball to bring the scoreline to 2-2.

But in the 79th minute Merino was sent off for a second bookable offence with. The Spaniard lost the ball on the edge of his own box and rashly dived into his challenge, looking to redeem the situation.

Liverpool had the ball in the net at the end of injury time, but it was disallowed for a foul at the corner.



