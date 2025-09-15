2025 World Championships: Amusan Wins Silver In Women’s 100m Hurdles

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, has won silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, clocking 12.29s in the final.

Amusan powered through the final at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan finishing just behind Ditaji Kambundji of Switzerland, who struck gold in a new National Record of 12.24s.

Grace Stark of the United States Of America took Bronze in 12.34s.

Her fellow American Masai Russell came fourth in 12.44s.

Earlier in the day, Amusan booked her place in the final with a commanding semifinal victory, running 12.36s (-0.2) to hold off Nadine Visser of the Netherlands (12.45s) and Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland (12.51s).

It was Nigeria’s first medal at the ongoing World Athletics Championships.

By Adeboye Amosu



