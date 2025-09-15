2026 U-20 WWCQ: Falconets To Depart For Kigali Thursday

Nigeria’s Falconets will depart for Kigali on Thursday for their 2026 FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup qualifying fixture against Rwanda.

The second round first leg encounter will hold at the Kigali Pele Stadium, on Sunday.

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has appointed match officials from Sierra Leone and Liberia to take charge of game.

Aminata Fullah will be the referee, with Liberian Hannah Lydia Moses as assistant referee 1 and another Sierra Leonean, Fatmata Mansaray as assistant referee 2. The fourth official is Love Tuu Wehyee from Liberia.

Militna Ivanete Amrie from Seychelles will be the commissioner while Amegee Aissata Ameyo will be the referee assessor.

The Falconets have attended every edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup since it was launched in 2002.

By Adeboye Amosu




