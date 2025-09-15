2025 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Coach Zubairu Unveils 21-Man Squad

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu has unveiled his final 21-man squad for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The squad is dominated by players that took part in the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt, captain Daniel Bameyi, right-back Odinaka Okoro, and Auwal Ibrahim are some of the regulars named in the squad by Zubairu.

Molde of Norway midfielder,Daniel Daga, Charles Agada, and top striker Kparobo Ariehi were also included.

The players, and their officials left the country for a 12-day camping in Chile on Sunday.

The seven-time African champions had training sessions in Abuja for some weeks, before Sunday’s departure.

Zubairu’s charges are drawn in Group F with Norway, Colombia, and Saudi Arabia.

They will first confront Norway on Monday, 29th September, before clashes with Saudi Arabia (2nd October) and Colombia (5th October).

The Flying will play all their Group F matches at the Estadio Fiscal in Talca, a city 250 kilometres from the Chilean capital, Santiago.

Flying Eagles Final Squad

Goalkeepers: Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos); Clinton Ezekiel (Bayelsa United); Rufa’i Abubakar (Mavlon FC)

Defenders: Ocheche Amos Onyejefu (Stade de Reims, France); Odinaka Okoro (Sporting Lagos); Daniel Bameyi (Bayelsa United); Marvelous Avberosou (Ikorodu City); Alatan Azuka (36 Lions); Akinyele Ahmed Olamide (Remo Stars)

Midfielders: Israel Ayuma (NK Istra, Croatia); Emmanuel Ekowoicho (FC Montana, Bulgaria); Mustapha Kamaldeen (Kwara Football Academy); Daniel Daga (Molde FC, Norway); Auwal Ibrahim (Akwa United); Nasiru Salihu (Qabala FC, Azerbaijan)

Forwards: Achichi Oseer (Royal Antwerp FC, Belgium); Sani Suleman (AS Trencin, Slovakia); Tahir Maigana (Wireless FC); Kparobo Arierhi (Lillestrom SK, Norway); Charles Agaba (NK Istra, Croatia); Abdullahi Shitu Ele (Manchester City FC, England)

By Adeboye Amosu



