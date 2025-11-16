Ancelotti Gives Injury Update On Gabriel

Carlo Ancelotti said he was ‘really sorry’ and ‘really disappointed’ Arsenal star Gabriel limped out of Brazil’s friendly against Senegal.

Gabriel, recently hailed as the ‘most influential player in the Premier League, was forced off in Saturday’s friendly against Senegal with a groin problem.

The 27-year-old pulled up off the ball on the hour mark and hobbled off after receiving treatment from Brazil’s medical team on his right thigh.

The friendly was played at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and Gabriel was seen limping out of the ground after the match.

Arsenal fans were understandably concerned by the scenes, with Gabriel one of the most important members of Mikel Arteta’s squad in recent years.

Gabriel has helped Arsenal concede just five goals this season and climb four points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal return to Premier League action next weekend against north London rivals Tottenham, while Arteta’s side face Bayern Munich in the Champions League the following Wednesday.

It remains to be seen whether Gabriel will be fit to feature against Spurs, with Ancelotti providing a cautious update on the Gunners star after Brazil beat Senegal 2-0 in north London.

“Bad? I don’t know,” the former Real Madrid manager said (via Metro). “He had an injury in his adductor. The medical staff has to check tomorrow.

“We are really sorry for this, really disappointed. When a player has an injury, you hope they can recover well and soon.”

Also Read: Arsenal Star Set To Miss National Team’s World Cup Qualifier With Hip Injury

Brazil beat Senegal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to goals from Chelsea winger Estevao Willian and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

Gabriel is not the only cause for concern among an Arsenal fanbase hoping to see their side win the league title for the first time since 2004.

Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso has confirmed fellow Gunners defender Riccardo Calafiori has left the international camp following ‘a few issues’.



