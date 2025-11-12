Arsenal Star Set To Miss National Team’s World Cup Qualifier With Hip Injury

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori is set to be ruled out of Italy’s upcoming World Cup qualifier due to a hip injury, according to Metro.

Calafiori has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers in defence this season as Mikel Arteta’s side sit four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

The 23-year-old is currently away on international duty with Italy but on Wednesday he trained separately from his teammates due to an issue with his hip.

Italy are next in action away to Moldova on Thursday evening.



Calafiori has remained with Italy’s squad in the hope that he can recover for their final World Cup qualifier against Group I leaders Norway in Milan on Sunday.

Italy currently sit second in Group I and need to overtake Norway in order to avoid playing in a play-off for a place at next year’s World Cup.



