Aribo Set For Southampton Exit

Nigeria international Joe Aribo is set to depart Championship club Southampton, ahead of January transfer deadline day.

Southampton are still in the market for reinforcements – particularly in attack – ahead of the 7pm transfer deadline on Monday, February 2.

The club’s handler Tonda Eckert is keen to reduce the size of his squad, with a handful of players struggling for minutes.

Two players who are available for transfer this week are Sam Edozie and Aribo. Saints wanted to sell the players in the summer, but failed.

“There’s conversations going on at the moment,” Eckert revealed (via Daily Echo). It needs to make sense for the player first, but obviously also for the club.

“There are some good conversations taking place at the moment. Those situations are always a little bit more complicated to say it’s just one party.

“I think there are so many parties nowadays that need to agree for a deal to happen. It didn’t work out the way maybe some parties wanted it to.

“I think the conversations are now heading in a good direction.”

Aribo has made just seven appearances in the English second-tier division this season.

The former Rangers star was not included in the Super Eagles squad that featured at the AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

He was part of the side that reached the final of the 2023 edition in Cote d’Ivoire.



