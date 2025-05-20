Arokodare: Genk Must End Season In Style 

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has called on his teammates at Genk to end the season in style in the Belgian League.



The Nigerian international, who scored his 21st goal in the league for Genk in their 4-1 win over Gent at the weekend, told DAZN in an interview that he still feels disappointed not winning the title.



“It’s nice to be the top scorer again. I knew I wouldn’t start (the game). Of course, we have other players who deserve to play minutes in the playoffs, so I could understand that choice.

“We were strong. We gave everything offensively, and that is reflected in the result. It was important to get this victory, especially after such a long period without a win.



“This will give us extra motivation to win the last home game as well. Of course, there is still disappointment about not winning the title, but we do want to end the season in style,” the former FC Koln striker told DAZN after the game.



