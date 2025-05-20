Galatasaray Can Afford Osimhen’s Transfer Fee—Kavukou

Galatasaray Vice-President Abdullah Kavukcu says the club is ready to meet the demands of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s transfer fee.



The Nigerian international, who joined the Turkish giant from Napoli on loan last summer, led the team to win the Super Lig and Turkish Cup trophies.



Since his arrival, Osimhen has scored 36 goals and bagged eight assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray this season.

Speaking with A Sport, Kavukou stated that the club is ready to splash the cash to retain Osimhen this summer.



“We talked to my president about Osimhen in January,” Kavukcu said, per A Spor.



“We told Osimhen in January, ‘We want you very much; don’t go anywhere. We are working to get your transfer’.



“We are developing projects for this. We developed them to sit at that table, and we are at that table right now. We are ready to get his transfer and pay the salaries he will receive from Europe.”



