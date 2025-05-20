Klopp Linked With AS Roma Coaching Job

Jurgen Klopp is being sensationally linked with a new coaching opportunity in the Italian capital.

In fact, Roma are said to have prepared Klopp’s appointment as Claudio Ranieri’s successor.

The former Liverpool manager is tipped to become Roma’s new leader on the bench.

According to the Italian newspaper La Stampa, the agreement with the coach has already been reached, the result of a decision that had been maturing for some time.

The German technician had given his word to another club – linked to a change of ownership – but when that lead faded, he had no hesitation.

At 10:57 pm on Sunday 18 May, Klopp gave his OK to Roma led by President Dan Friedkin.

The Giallorossi club, however, will not stop at just the revolution on the bench.

There is a major revolution also planned for the roster which will undergo numerous changes with Klopp leading the team with Claudio Ranieri acting a senior advisor.

During his time in England Klopp led Liverpool to a first league title since the 1989/1990 season.

He guided them to FA Cup and League Cup successes, won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Community Shield.

Also at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, he led the team to back-to-back league titles.

romapress.net



