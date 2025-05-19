Brighton Defeat Liverpool To Keep European Qualification Dreams Alive

Jack Hinshelwood struck a late winner as Brighton boosted their slender hopes of scraping Conference League qualification with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Premier League champions Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s Reds were on course for success at the Amex Stadium following an eye-catching finish from Dominik Szoboszlai after Seagulls midfielder Yasin Ayari cancelled out Harvey Elliott’s early opener.

But Mohamed Salah – making his 300th Premier League appearance – missed an open goal to stretch the visitors’ lead before Kaoru Mitoma equalised and fellow Albion substitute Hinshelwood pounced five minutes from time.

Liverpool have now taken only a point from three games since clinching the title on April 27, while Fabian Hurzeler’s hosts climbed to eighth – three points above Brentford – ahead of Sunday’s season finale at Tottenham.

Brighton’s attempts to sneak into Europe became complex after bitter rivals Crystal Palace snatched a Europa League place with Saturday’s shock FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

Albion must remain in eighth position to stand any chance and then hope either Chelsea finish seventh and beat Real Betis in the Conference League final or Carabao Cup winners Newcastle drop out of the top six.

Permutations have been of little concern to runaway leaders Liverpool since they were confirmed champions more than three weeks ago.

The Reds, who left Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench ahead of his summer exit, were given a guard of honour as they entered the pitch, which prompted boos from some home fans.

independent.co.uk



