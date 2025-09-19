Arokodare Targets First EPL Goal As Wolves Welcome Leeds United

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare will be hoping to open his goal account on Saturday as Wolves play host to Leeds United in the Premier League.

Arokodare Eyes First Goal

The Nigerian international, who joined the club from Genk this summer, made his debut for Wolves in their 1-0 loss to Newcastle last weekend.



He’s also expected to lead the Wolves’ attack and hopefully register his first goal against the Whites.



Wolves have endured a difficult start to the new campaign and remain rooted to the foot of the table after losing their opening four fixtures.



Last weekend, Vitor Pereira’s team was edged out by Newcastle on the road after a first-half goal from Magpies forward Nick Woltemade.

Leeds Endure Four-Game Winless Streak Across Competitions

Interestingly, since enjoying an opening-weekend success over David Moyes’s Everton on August 18, Leeds have endured a four-game winless streak across Premier League and EFL Cup action, a run that includes a sobering penalty-shootout defeat to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.



Already supposedly commencing their search for January additions in attacking areas, the Whites are struggling to pose a significant threat to top-tier defences this term, scoring just once across a quartet of fixtures, with only Villa (0) netting fewer to date in the Premier League.

Head To Head

Over the course of 104 years, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United have met on 104 occasions, with the latter slightly edging the head-to-head record.



The Whites have been victorious in this matchup 45 times, with Wolves winning 36 games, whilst this particular contest has seen 23 draws.

Possible Starting Lineup

Wolves: Johnstone; Agbadou, Mosquera, T Gomes; Bueno, Bellegarde, Andre, J Gomes, R Gomes; Hwang, Arias



Leeds United: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach; Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin



