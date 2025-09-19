For Me Guardiola’s The Best Coach In The World –Arteta

Mikel Arteta has described Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the best coach in the world.

Arteta will confront his mentor when City visit the Emirates to face Arsenal in Sunday’s blockbuster Premier League fixture.

Guardiola and his side would have it all to do as they have not beaten Arsenal in the last two seasons in the English topflight (recording two draws and suffering two defeats).

Both teams will head into the tie on the back of wins in the UEFA Champions League. Arsenal secured a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, City overcame 10-man Napoli at the Etihad.

‘I Had The Pleasure To Work With Him’

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Arteta said:”The demands that he puts first on himself, the standards that he requires from everybody around him, his will to win, to evolve, to improve.

“You look around him always, he wants to learn about the best people. For me, he’s the best coach in the world, I’ve said it. I had the pleasure to work with him and win a lot with him, next to him. It’s always great to see him back.”

Type Of Game Arteta Is Expecting On Sunday

The last time City visited the Emirates they suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat.

When asked the type of game he is expecting this time:”There will be moments. It has been in the past as well, in the last few years. They have changed quite a bit, especially in the backline and they recruited Erling [Haaland] as well.

“We’ve modified a few things because of the quality of the midfield, which is normal, and there is a tendency in football, especially because of the way teams are defending. But it has certain implications for how teams react to them.”

On How Significant The Match Is In Terms Of The Title Race

“It’s about winning again and creating another good moment for us. The consistency, competing against one of the best teams in the world and a good test for us to see our level.”

City As Contenders This Season

The former Everton midfielder believes City are among the title contenders for the league this campaign.

Also Read: Guardiola Counters Slot, Says Haaland Better Than Isak

“I think so, without a doubt. Knowing Pep really, and the demands he puts on his players, the mentality they have in the football club, the squad and the players that they have, I think so for sure.”

On Ben White, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard’s Fitness

“Everything has been modified so far for them. There are still a few things to clear and tomorrow we’ll have more information on whether they are part of the squad or if they have a chance to be part of the squad.



