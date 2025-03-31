Arsenal Handed Saka Boost For Fulham Clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka is available for his side’s Premier League clash with Fulham following a hamstring injury.

Saka has been out for the past three months but could make his return against Fulham on Tuesday night.





The 23-year-old was impressive in early parts of the 2024-25 campaign, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists.

However, he was sidelined after sustaining a hamstring injury during the Premier League encounter with Crystal Palace on December 21.

Now speaking during his pre-match press conference Arteta said Saka is set for a return.

“All the careful things are already done. Now it’s about putting him on the grass at the right moment, but he’s pushing because he really wants to.

“We have respected the timeline and we have done everything. Bukayo is a massive weapon that we have. We know the impact he has in the team and how important his role and contribution is to our success.”

Saka’s return would be a big boost for the Gunners as they continue their push for the Premier League title.

They are second in the league table and are 12 points behind leaders Liverpool in the league table.

Aside their pursuit of a first league title since 2004, the Gunners continue their quest for Champions League glory when they face holders Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.



