Super Falcons Midfielder Nominated For Nantes Player Of The Month

Super Falcons midfielder Chinaza Uchendu is in the running for Nantes’ Player of the Month for March.

Uchendu impressed for the Yellow and Greens during the month under review.





The 27-year-old made three league appearances for Nantes in March.

It is the first time she has been nominated for the individual accolade.

Read Also:President Federation Cup: El-Kanemi Warriors Coach Zubairu Demands ‘Sallah Gift’ Victory Over Enyimba

Nantes recorded three draws and one defeat from four league outings in March.

Goalkeeper Emily Burns, defender Maureen Cosson, and midfielder Andrea Recio are the other players nominated for the award.

Uchendu linked up with Nantes from Turkish club Galatasaray last summer.

By Adeboye Amosu



