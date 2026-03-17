Arsenal Storm Into UCL Quarter-Finals As Chelsea, Man City Crash Out

Arsenal cruised into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League following a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

The North London club won the Round of 16 tie 3-1 on aggregate.

Eberechi Eze opened scoring for Arsenal with a sublime finish nine minutes before the break.

Arsenal doubled their lead through Declan Rice in the 63rd minute.

At the Stamford Bridge, Chelsea exit the competition after losing 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain.

Liam Rosenior’s side lost the contest 8-2 on aggregate.

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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola, and substitute Senny Mayulu got the goals for Ligue 1 giants.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City also crashed out of the Champions League after losing 2-1 to Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid won the contest 5-1 on aggregate.

City were reduced to 10-men after Bernardo Silva was sent off in the 21st minute.

Brazil international Vinicius Junior put the visitors in front from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute, while Erling Haaland restored parity for City four minutes before the break.

Vinicius Junior scored his second of the game deep into stoppage time.

By Adeboye Amosu



