UCL: Osimhen Can Win A Game With Simple Magic, Brilliance –Nicol Warns Liverpool

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has warned the Reds that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen can decide a game with simple magic and brilliance.



He stated this ahead of Wednesday’s second leg round of 16 of the Champions League clash against Galatasaray at Anfield.



Recall that Liverpool lost the first leg 1-0 last week and will be desperate to make a big statement.

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Speaking with ESPN, Nicol, who was unhappy with the team’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham in Sunday’s Premier League, stated that Osimhen will be a big nightmare for the Reds’ defence.



“Liverpool have just capitulated against right now the worst in the Premier League.



“And they 1-nil behind Galatasaray, who have a guy upfront in Osimhen, who can win any game on his own with a simple piece of magic and brilliance.



“How Liverpool can be such a big favourite after what we saw at the weekend, I don’t get.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool 1.31 1xBet X Draw 6.42 1xBet Galatasaray 10.4 1xBet



