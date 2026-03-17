Okoye Earns Spot in Serie A Team Of The Week

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been named in the Serie A Team of the Week, Completesports.com reports.

Okoye starred in Udinese’s slim 1-0 loss to Juventus last Saturday.

Ivory Coast international Jeremie Boga scored the decisive goal seven minutes before the break.

The former Sparta Rotterdam shot stopper twice denied Boga as well as Manuel Locatelli, Kenan Yildiz, and Fabio Miretti in the game.

Okoye earned a spot in the Team of the Week for the first time this season.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Genoa 2.24 1xBet X Draw 3.27 1xBet Udinese 3.79 1xBet

The 26-year-old has made 21 league appearances for Udinese in the current campaign.

Fiorentina’s Dodô, Leo Østigård of Genoa CFC, and Antonio Caracciolo of Pisa SC have been selected in the three-man defence.

In midfield are; Gustav Isaksen, Emirhan İlkhan, Matteo Politano, and Lucas Da Cunha.

Roberto Piccoli, Stefano Moreo, and Giovanni Simeone form the attacking trio.

By Adeboye Amosu



