Iran In Discussions With FIFA About Moving World Cup Matches To Mexico From US

Iran’s football federation is in discussions with FIFA about moving their World Cup matches to Mexico from the United States due to concerns about the safety of their players, CNN reports.

The president of Iran’s football federation Mehdi Taj said on Monday.

Iran’s participation in the global football showpiece was thrown into doubt after co-hosts the United States launched joint air strikes at the country along with Israel.

Also Read: Iraq Or UAE Set To Take Iran’s 2026 World Cup Spot Due To Middle East Crisis

US President Donald Trump said last week that Iran were welcome to participate but suggested it might not be appropriate for them to play in the US “for their own life and safety.”

“When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America,” said Taj in a post on the Iranian embassy in Mexico’s X account.

“We are negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s World Cup matches in Mexico.”



