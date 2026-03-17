‘I’m Not Worried’ — Nwabali Speaks on Clubless Status

Stanley Nwabali remains optimistic about securing a new club soon and is unfazed by his current situation.

Nwabali became a free agent after terminating his contract with Chippa United last month and is now seeking a new club.

The goalkeeper’s current status could cost him a place in the Super Eagles.

Nwabali Upbeat On Future

The 29-year-old reiterated that he would soon be back on the pitch, allaying fears that he may face a long spell on the sidelines.

“I’m not worried, yeah. I’m not worried… So, I don’t really have, like, you know, a particular place or a particular country I want to play for, you see? So, anywhere that welcomes me well, I can play. So, that’s it,” he told Soccerladuma.

Read Also:Former Super Eagles Midfielder Joins Lithuanian Club FK Babrungas

Kaizer Chiefs And Libya Talks

Nwabali has been linked with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, and has also attracted interest from Libyan clubs.

“So, it’s rumours everywhere. Anyone talking about any club, rumour… When people wish you well and they want you to do something or they prefer you, you know,” says Nwabali,

“It’s not like it’s a bad idea, you know. Someone bringing up the rumours or some other thing. But it’s not a bad idea, you know.

“Seeing, you know, when someone is relevant and when they know this person’s quality and some other thing, you take them to some other place. It’s not like it’s a bad thought. But, you know, it’s a rumour.

“Rumours are always being rumours, you know. So, yeah. So, when you see me signing (for) any club, then you will know from the day I’m going or probably the day I’m wearing the club’s shirt, yeah.”



