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    Former Super Eagles Midfielder Joins Lithuanian Club FK Babrungas

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Ogenyi Onazi has sealed a move to Lithuanian second division outfit FK Babrungas, reports Completesports.com.

    The defensive midfielder last played in Italy for Serie D side, SSD Città di Acireale.

    Onazi, who previously played in Lithuania for FK Žalgiris will wear jersey number 23 at his new club.

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    The 33-year-old started his professional career in Italy with Lazio.

    Onazi played in Turkey for Trabzonspor, and Denizlispor.

    The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner also had stints in Denmark, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United States of America.

    He also represented Nigeria at the U-17, and U-20 level.


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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