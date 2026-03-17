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    ‘Okoye Is Now An Excellent Goalkeeper’ –Ex-Juventus Goalkeeper

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Juventus goalkeeper Emanuele Belardi has described Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye as an excellent goalkeeper.

    He made this statement in light of Okoye’s impressive saves during Udinese’s 1-0 loss to Juventus in Saturday’s Serie A game.

    Recall that Jeremie Boga scored for the third Serie A match in a row to give Juventus a precious 1-0 victory away to Udinese.

    Read Also:Arokodare: I Was Unlucky Not To Have Scored More Goals Vs Brentford

    In a chat with Calcio Udinese, Belardi praised the Nigerian international for his excellent goalkeeping but noted that he needs to improve his game management.

    “Okoye is now an excellent goalkeeper.

    “He just needs to improve his game management, because sometimes he plays too instinctively.

    “But he’s making progress. You can see that there’s a lot of work behind him and that he’s matured a lot.”


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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