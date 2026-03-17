‘Okoye Is Now An Excellent Goalkeeper’ –Ex-Juventus Goalkeeper

Former Juventus goalkeeper Emanuele Belardi has described Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye as an excellent goalkeeper.



He made this statement in light of Okoye’s impressive saves during Udinese’s 1-0 loss to Juventus in Saturday’s Serie A game.



Recall that Jeremie Boga scored for the third Serie A match in a row to give Juventus a precious 1-0 victory away to Udinese.

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In a chat with Calcio Udinese, Belardi praised the Nigerian international for his excellent goalkeeping but noted that he needs to improve his game management.



“Okoye is now an excellent goalkeeper.



“He just needs to improve his game management, because sometimes he plays too instinctively.



“But he’s making progress. You can see that there’s a lot of work behind him and that he’s matured a lot.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Genoa 2.25 1xBet X Draw 3.25 1xBet Udinese 3.79 1xBet



