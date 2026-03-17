Arokodare: I Was Unlucky Not To Have Scored More Goals Vs Brentford

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has expressed his disappointment not to have scored more goals against Brentford in Monday’s Premier League game at the Gtech Community Stadium.



Brentford raced to a 2-0 lead through Michael Kayode and Igor Thiago, but Adam Armstrong pulled one back before half-time. Arokodare’s strike in the second half secured a vital point for Wolves.



The Nigerian international had only been on the pitch for five minutes but could have had a brace. Another cross into the box was met more powerfully by the Wolves center-forward this time, and his header thumped the crossbar before bouncing down and away.

Read Also:Wolves Manager Speaks On Arokodare’s Impact In 2-2 Draw At Brentford



Reacting after the game, Arokodare, in a chat with Sky Sports, stated that he was so unlucky not to have scored more goals against Brentford.



“It was a very good cross from {Jackson} Tchatchoua but I was quite unlucky because I hit the post. He was also unlucky in the second because he hit the post.”



“It would have been great if those two chances went in but we will take the point because we started the game not as we wanted it, with two goals down, but we ended it well,” he added.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Leeds United 2.56 1xBet X Draw 3.56 1xBet Brentford 2.91 1xBet



