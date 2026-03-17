Wolves Manager Speaks On Arokodare’s Impact In 2-2 Draw At Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Rob Edwards has praised Tolu Arokodare for his impressive impact after coming on to help his side come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Brentford In Monday’s Premier League tie.

With Wolves 2-1 down, Arokodare was brought on in the 74th minute and drew his side level just three minutes later.

It was the 25-year-old’s third goal in 26 appearances in the Premier League this season.

The game could have been out of sight before half time for Brentford who had several opportunities to add to their two goals before Wolves struck back before half time through Adam Armstrong’s first for the club and Arokodare’s equaliser.

Speaking after the game on the impact of Arokodare and other substitutes, Edwards told Wolves website:”But I thought all the subs came on and affected the game really well – Tolu got his goal, Angel, Rodrigo, I thought they all had an effect.”

Also Read: Edwards Hails Arokodare After Wolves’ Victory Over Liverpool

On remaining confident when two goals down, Edwards said:“I think we were playing well anyway. There were a couple of mistakes that we had made – we didn’t defend the cross well, we didn’t stop the cross, we didn’t defend the cross – and that was something we’d been speaking about all week with Brentford’s threat as they’re really effective with that.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Leeds United 2.56 1xBet X Draw 3.56 1xBet Brentford 2.91 1xBet

“That’s why they’re a good team. They can play short, but then if you press and step on, they can go over and that was really frustrating. But we felt that we were in the game. We were playing well.

“I thought we had really good moments, we were taking control, but the goal before half time gave everyone that bit of belief. We’re only one behind, we’re playing well, and we can get back in this.

“We didn’t need at half-time to change too much, just a little bit of personnel, but we didn’t have to change too much tactically, just reinforce a few messages, and I thought we looked brilliant in the second half.”

Despite the draw, Arokodare and his teammates remain rooted bottom, on 17 points, in the league table.

With seven matches remaining Wolves are 11 points from safety and need a miracle to avoid the drop, as they must win all their remaining fixtures and expect results from other games to go their way.

By James Agberebi



