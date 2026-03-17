Ndah’s Stellenbosch Debut Delayed Over Work

Stellenbosch FC head coach Gavin Hunt has said defender Olisa Ndah has yet to receive his work permit more than one month after applying.

Ndah linked up with Stellenbosch on a free transfer in January after leaving Orlando Pirates.

The Nigeria international spent four and a half seasons at Pirates , starting 73 matches.

The centre-back had been expected to make his debut last month already with some clubs in the Premier Soccer League able to secure work permits for foreigners after only a week.

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“I’d love to get into the team, but some people get work permits much quicker than other people,” Hunt was quoted by Supersport.com.

Ndah, despite playing for Pirates last, needs a new work permit because of a change of employers.

“I mean, it’s just a change of employee. So it should be something quick, isn’t it? If you compare big leagues around the world, if a foreign player comes in they all get the work permit gets done through a particular person for all the clubs.

“So I think that should happen, but it’s never happened like that. So it’s a bit disappointing because he’s been in close to a month, and he should have played by now.”



