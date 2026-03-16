Bassey Rues Missed Chance In Fulham’s Draw With Nottingham Forest

Calvin Bassey has reacted to his missed scoring chance in Fulham’s barren draw with Nottingham Forest, reports Completesports.com.

Bassey was close to putting Marco Silva’s side ahead early in the game, but his header was saved by Nottingham Forest’s goalkeeper.

The centre-back’s admitted it was a big chance to win the game.

”It was a big chance. I wasn’t sure if I was onside or offside at the moment. I timed the jump well, but I hit it straight at the keeper. It’s got to be a goal,” Bassey said after the game.

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”The conditions were tough for both teams; the pitch and the wind made it a difficult game to manage. We tried to handle the situation as best we could.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet FC Midtjylland 3.62 1xBet X Draw 3.76 1xBet Nottingham Forest 2.11 1xBet

The Whites are fighting to secure a place in Europe next finish.

The Nigeria international insisted that the result won’t stop them from achieving their objective.

”I don’t think [a European finish] is ruled out yet. We are taking it one game at a time; anything can happen in this league. I haven’t spent too much time looking at the table, but hopefully, things work in our favor,” Bassey added.

By Adeboye Amosu



