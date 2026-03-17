UCL: We Came Here To Win —Dembele Warns Chelsea Ahead Second Leg Tie At Stamford Bridge

Ousmane Dembele has warned Chelsea that PSG’s target in Tuesday’s Champions League second leg match at Stamford Bridge is to win.

Luis Enrique’s side are expected to ease into the quarter-finals after thrashing Chelsea 5-2 in the first leg last week.

Chelsea collapsed in the closing stages in Paris to leave themselves with a daunting task in the rematch at Stamford Bridge.

But Ballon d’Or winner Dembele is adamant PSG should go for the kill with an attacking display rather than try to defend their substantial lead.

“As I said after the first leg, our mentality is to win. We cannot just remain defensive. We need to win,” the France star was quoted by AFP (via France 24).

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“We need to remain extremely focused. Chelsea is a high-quality team, they’ve won many matches in Europe. Our mentality will not change – we came here to win.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea 2.14 1xBet X Draw 4.5 1xBet Paris Saint Germain 3.06 1xBet

Dembele believes PSG have learnt from the scare they received in last season’s Champions League quarter-finals after building a big lead against Aston Villa.

At one stage in the second leg they were beating Unai Emery’s side 5-1 on aggregate at Villa Park.

But Villa hit back with three goals to leave PSG having to survive a tense finish.

“We may suffer a little bit,” Dembele said. “It’s like last season, we won the Champions League but we also had difficult moments. We need to remain focused.

“We’re three goals ahead but our mentality has not changed. We’re not going to be a defensive team and wait. We’re going to play our game.”



