UCL: PSG Star Midfielder Out Of Chelsea Clash With Injury

PSG midfielder Fabián Ruiz will be missing the Champions League last-16 second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, according to tsn.ca.

Ruiz has been sidelined since the end of January because of a knee injury.

PSG will also be without teenager Quentin Ndjantou but the reigning European champion has almost its entire squad available.

The LIGUE 1 heavyweights PSG are in an excellent position ahead of the trip to London, leading 5-2 from the first leg.

Also Read: UCL: Round 16: It Is Not Over —James Believes Chelsea Can Overturn 5-2 Defeat Againt PSG

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea 2.15 1xBet X Draw 4.44 1xBet Paris Saint Germain 3.07 1xBet

Luis Enrique’s players were off duty in the French league over the weekend because Nantes agreed to postpone their scheduled.

Chelsea, on their parts, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at the Stamford Bridge courtesy of Anthony Gordon strike.

The defeat leaves the Blues in sixth on 48 points, just three points from fourth place in the league table.



