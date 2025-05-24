Arsenal Stun Barcelona To Win Second UEFA Women’s Champions League Title

Arsenal have won the 2024/25 UEFA Women’s Champions League after beating Barcelona 1-0 in Lisbon thanks to Stina Blackstenius’ goal.

Having previously been the only English side to become European champions courtesy of their 2007 success, Arsenal have now added another continental title which has seen them lift a record 15 league titles, 14 FA Cups and seven League Cups.

The victory in Portugal caps a remarkable campaign for the Arsenal women, who entered the tournament in the first qualifying round back in September.

After beating Hacken and Rangers to reach the group stages, they finished ahead of Bayern Munich, Juventus and Valarenga to reach the knockout stages, despite Renee Slegers replacing Jonas Eidevall as manager back in October.

They then embarked on a dramatic route to the final, overturning a 2-0 first leg loss to beat Real Madrid 3-0 at Emirates Stadium in the quarter-finals, and then hammering Lyon 4-1 on their own patch to advance 5-3 on aggregate to book their place in the final.

Blackstenius came off the bench to net a 74th-minute winner and secure the silverware, becoming the first English team to win eight matches in a single edition of the competition.

Meanwhile, the squad will be celebrating their success with a special event at Emirates Stadium on Monday, with the activities starting at 10am at Armoury Square outside the club store, with the trophy being lifted once more around 11.40am.

arsenal.com



