Werder Bremen Defender Cleared To Play For Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has confirmed Felix Agu has been cleared to play for the Super Eagles.

Agu, who plays for Bundesliga club, Werder Bremen was named in Nigeria’s squad for the Unity Cup invitational tournament this week by head coach, Eric Chelle.

The 24-year-old, who has previously represented Germany twice at the U-20 level was initially expected to train with the Super Eagles.

The full-back will now look to make his debut at the tournament in London following his clearance.

“Felix Nnaemeka Agu confirmed ok to play for Nigeria’s @NGSuperEagles” the NFF announced on their official X account.

“The German FF have written to confirm that the player has never represented them at any official game at the A and Junior level.

“Played only 2 friendly games for the U21 team in 2019. Welcome Felix!

The Super Eagles will face eternal rivals Ghana in their first game at the Unity Cup next week Tuesday

The game will hold at the Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford.



By Adeboye Amosu



