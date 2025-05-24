Werder Bremen Defender Cleared To Play For Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has confirmed Felix Agu has been cleared to play for the Super Eagles.
Agu, who plays for Bundesliga club, Werder Bremen was named in Nigeria’s squad for the Unity Cup invitational tournament this week by head coach, Eric Chelle.
The 24-year-old, who has previously represented Germany twice at the U-20 level was initially expected to train with the Super Eagles.
The full-back will now look to make his debut at the tournament in London following his clearance.
“Felix Nnaemeka Agu confirmed ok to play for Nigeria’s @NGSuperEagles” the NFF announced on their official X account.
“The German FF have written to confirm that the player has never represented them at any official game at the A and Junior level.
“Played only 2 friendly games for the U21 team in 2019. Welcome Felix!
The Super Eagles will face eternal rivals Ghana in their first game at the Unity Cup next week Tuesday
The game will hold at the Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford.
By Adeboye Amosu
Congratulations Felix Agu..
Welcome to the super eagles!And i hope you have a Nigerian passport otherwise you won’t be eligible for the unity cup games…
Meanwhile,having played just a couple of friendlies at the under21 level of Germany and never was considered for future games means your quality wasn’t good enough for Germany..So what’s not good enough for Germany is it good enough for Nigeria?
I hope you will prove to Germany in your games for Nigeria they made a mistake dumping you …
A player not shinning in one team does not mean they won’t in another. We should take Salah and De Bruyne as a reference..
Good-luck Felix Agu…!
Am so happy he has been cleared to play for the super eagles
This is a massive and huge boost to the Super Eagles rebuilding process. The likes of injury-prpned FC Porto ‘s Zaidu Sanusi ,Bruno Onyemaechi of Ollympiacos and Jamilu Collins will now be watching over their shoulders for new recruit ,Felix Agu. At 25 and Playing fo SV Werder B remen,a top club in the German Bundesliga,the hard-tackling defender has the potential to fuse into the Super Eagles left-back position with effortless ease. Considering he is also comfortable as a right-back ,it makes his emergence on the scene even sweeter.
With the Felix Agu pursuit which started as far back as when Gernot Rohr was coach of the Super Eagles,now done and dusted,,Eric Sekou Chelle and the NFF should ensure the other players waiting on the wings are also given the opportunity to represent Nigeria. Also the NFF should have used the window presented by the Unity Cup in London and the international friendly with Russia to run the rule on Gabriel Osho,Kevin Akpoguma,Tyrone Ebuehi, Jordan Torunarogha,Josh Maja but we have missed that opportunity. At least Nathan Tella and Cyriel Dessers will have the chance to prove themselves further and earn additional caps for Nigeria.
While we are busy chasing Tosin Adarabioyo, Samuel Edozie, Jacob Murphy Ethan Nwaneri,Kazeem Okaigbe, George Ilenikhena,Noah Atubolu, Emanuel Emegha and the rest,the underlisted players are more than willing to dorrn the green and white jersey of the Super Eagles.
32 FOOTBALLERS OF DUAL NATIONALITY WHO HAVE PLEDGED THEIR INTERNATIONAL ALLEGIANCES TO NIGERIA
GOALKEEPERS
1.Sebastian Osigwe(FC Lugano, Switzerland)
2.Jonathan Rasheed(IFK Varnamo,Sweden)
3.Ovie Ejeheri(FC Midtjylland, Denmark)
4.Joshua Oluwayemi (Wellington Phoenix New Zealand)
DEFENDERS
5.Kingsley Ehizibue(Udinese Calcio,Italy)
6.Hamdi Akujobi(Almere City,The Netherlands)
7.Femi Seriki(Sheffield United, England)
8.Felix Agu(SV Werder Bremen, Germany)
9.Jonas David(WSG Tirol, Austria)
10.Osaze Urhoghide(FC Dallas,United States)
11.Daniel Oyegoke(Hellas Verona Italy)
12.Marvin Ekpiteta (Hibernians FC, Scotland)
13..Joseph Olowu(Doncaster Rovers, England)
14.Odeluga Offiah(Blackpool FC England)
15.Dominic Iorfa(Sheffield Wednesday, England)
16.Tayo Edun(Peterborough United, England)
17.Omar Sowunmi (Bromley FC England)
MIDFIELDERS
18.Tim Iroegbulam(Everton FC,England)
19.Faustino Anjorin (FC Empoli Italy)
20.Tom Dele-Bashiru(Watford FC England)
21.Hakeem Odofin(Rotherham United, England)
22.David Ozoh(Derby County, England)
WINGERS
23.Justin Njinmah(SV Werder Bremen,Germany)
24.Sheyi Ojo (NK Maribor Slovenia)
25.Tosin Kehinde (Ferencvaros TC, Hungary)
26.Dapo Afolayan (FC St Pauli, Germany)
27.Joel Ideho(Sparta Rotterdam,The Netherlands)
STRIKERS
28.German Onugkha (FC Copenhagen, Denmark)
29.Chuba Akpom(Lille OSC, France)
30.Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town, England)
31.Ademola Ola-Adebomi(Crystal Palace, England)
32.Kevin Carlos Omoruyi(FC Basel, Switzerland)
These did not include several England -born youngsters craving fo be part of the Chile 2025- bound Flying Eagles invitation under Aliyu Zubairu like Tyron Akpata,Dubem Eze,Abube Onuchukwu, Favour Fawunmi,Noah Adekoya,Louis Ehahoro-Marcus,,Malachi Ogunleye,Olabade Aluko, Brandon Harriman -Annous and his younger brother,Andre Harriman -Annous.
This is good news. Forward ever Super Eagles. Felix Agu is very good.