NSF 2024: Flamingos Coach Olowookere Counts Gains Of Participating In Gateway Games

Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere has said participating in the 2024 National Sports Festival has provided him with the opportunity of discovering new players for the team.

Olowookere’s side are part of the Independent Junior Athletes, IJA, team currently taking part at the Gateway Games in Ogun State.

The Flamingos are already through to the semi-finals of the women’s football event where they will take on hosts Ogun State on Sunday.

The gaffer said it is important for him to beef up the team ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

“Big plus in terms of developing the players. If we don’t have the sports festival, some of these players will not have this opportunity to play for the team. It wouldn’t have been possible too to discover the exceptional talents we have here at this moment,” Olowookere said.

“We invited eight new players to beef up the team, one or two of them have done well so far. Grace from Fortress Ladies and the other girl from FC Robo, Maryam. They have been exceptional. With more rigorous training, they will be able to gell more into the team.

“More so, we have seen players from other teams like Abia, even though the team have not done well. We saw a goalkeeper in their team.

“In Lagos, we have like two players there. We will invite them when we start preparations for the World Cup. There are still other players outside too.

“I’m still going to move around the country and watch other tournaments so as too see some of these girls and give them opportunity to fight for a place in the team.”

By Adeboye Amosu in Abeokuta



