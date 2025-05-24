Gravenberch Named EPL Young Player Of The Season

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is the 2024-25 Premier League Young Player of the Season.

The Dutchman was today confirmed as the winner of the prize, acknowledgement of his outstanding campaign in a new role within the Reds’ league-winning side.

A 2023 signing from Bayern Munich, he was switched to a deeper-lying position in the middle by head coach Arne Slot last summer and has since turned in a host of consistently excellent performances.

Gravenberch started all 34 games that led to Liverpool clinching the Premier League title in late April with four matches to spare.

He took the accolade by finishing top of a shortlist that also featured Liam Delap, Anthony Elanga, Dean Huijsen, Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and William Saliba.

liverpoolfc.com



