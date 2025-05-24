Nwaneri’s Technical Levels Are The Best –Arsenal Star

Arsenal defender Ben White has described Ethan Nwaneri’s technical levels as the best.

White took part in the latest episode of Sky Sports’ Word Association programme, in which guests use one word to describe teammates and other topics.

When it came to Nwaneri, White described him as “special” and revealed that he’s probably the player who trains the hardest on a day-to-day basis.

White wrote ‘special’ on his whiteboard and explained: “It’s quite hard to realise because he’s so young.

“When I was 18 I was playing Under-18s; he could be playing week in week out, he’s that special.”

White then admitted that Nwaneri is in an “unfortunate” situation because of who is in front of him in the pecking order.

“I think it’s unfortunate that obviously you’ve got Bukay Saka and Martin Odegaard in his position,” White continued.

“But yeah, he’s so good in training, he’s literally probably the best trainer every day.

“His technical levels are the best and he’s got so much to like learn and do – it’s just crazy.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been trying to get Nwaneri to pen a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, but it’s not proving to be smooth sailing for the Gunners.

TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey understands that Nwaneri is not close to committing himself to a new long-term contract at Arsenal, and that his long-term future at N5 is far from certain.

Nwaneri has been involved all season in the first-team but has started just 10 Premier League games and he also knows that Arsenal are in the market for two more forwards this summer.

TBR Football understands that Nwaneri and his camp have concerns about Arsenal’s plans for his immediate future and that is the primary reason that a new deal has not been agreed.

This has led to the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Barcelona circling around the Hale End graduate.

However, Arsenal sources insist that talks are ongoing and they are confident they can forge ahead and agree a new deal with Nwaneri.

TBR Football



